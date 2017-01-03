Road Closure Due to Rock Slide

According to Marion County 911, White Hall Boulevard (Route 250), just south of Muriale's in Fairmont, is closed due to a rock slide.
US Route 250 South between Woods Boat House and Mary Lou Retton Drive will be closed to all traffic until Friday, Jan. 6.
Officials advise use of alternate routes for travel including Interstate 79 and US Route 19.
Clarksburg Studio
