Parents Welcome New Year's Twins Born Minutes Apart, in Different Years

Proud parents welcomed New Year's twins born in different years: the oldest son in 2016, and the other son, minutes later, in 2017.

According to ABC News, Utah couple Huyen Nguyen and Nick Criddle are celebrating the birth of their identical boys.

Baby James came into the world on Dec. 31 at 11:59 p.m., while younger brother Matthew arrived Jan. 1 at 12:01 a.m., making him the first baby born in the state of Utah in the new year, officials at Davis Hospital and Medical Center told ABC Salt Lake City affiliate KTVX-TV.

"Both of us are really happy," Criddle told ABC News Tuesday. "It was a surprise, definitely."

Criddle says they originally had a caesarean section scheduled for Jan. 11, but because of medical complications had to go in earlier .

"It wasn't anything we tried to plan, but it's a fun story," Criddle said.

Criddle also mentioned that the boys will look the same, but this is something they will have that is different: a birth date, birth month, and year.

And they're not alone. Like newborns James and Matthew, Arizona twins Sawyer and Everett made their debut in different years according to ABC Phoenix affiliate KNXV-TV.

Sawyer arrived at 11:50 p.m. Dec. 31, 2016, and his brother, Everett, was born at 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2017.

Holly and Brandon Shay welcomed their twin boys at 37 weeks at Banner Thunderbird Medical Center in Glendale, Arizona according to ABC News.