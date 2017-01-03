Multiple Fire Crews Respond to Fairmont House Fire - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Multiple Fire Crews Respond to Fairmont House Fire

By Marisa Matyola, Anchor/Reporter
FAIRMONT -

Multiple crews are on the scene of a fire at a home in Fairmont.

Crews were dispatched to a home on Cochran Street just before 4:30 a.m.

One person was transported to Fairmont Regional Medical Center.

There's no word on how the fire started at this time.

