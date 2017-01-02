Local Police Officer Loses House in Fire

A Nutter Fort Police officer lost his home in a fire.
The police department says James McManus lost his home New Year's Eve morning.
The department says everyone in the home made it out safely, but the home is a total loss.
There is no word on what started the fire.
The department is asking for the community's help to support the family during this time with monetary and toiletry donations.
