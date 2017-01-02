Local Police Officer Loses House in Fire - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Local Police Officer Loses House in Fire

Posted: Updated:
By Sarah Valdivieso, Web Producer
Connect

A Nutter Fort Police officer lost his home in a fire.

The police department says James McManus lost his home New Year's Eve morning.

The department says everyone in the home made it out safely, but the home is a total loss.

There is no word on what started the fire.

The department is asking for the community's help to support the family during this time with monetary and toiletry donations. 

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.