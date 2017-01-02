Newburg Man Arrested After Meth Bust

Preston County Deputies arrest a man on drug charges.
The Preston County Sheriff's Office arrested Christopher Lyons at his Newburg home after responding to an animal complaint.
Deputies say they found an active meth operation after noticing signs in the home.
lyons was free on bond from similar charges in May at the time of his arrest.
lyon's is in Tygart Valley Regional Jail with bail set at $150,000.
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.