New Year's Fitness Goals

Many of us made New Year's Resolutions as we brought in 2017, and what better way to start off a new year than at the gym?

But too often we start the year with a new workout routine and end it with an expired gym membership and unattained goals.

"Today in the last half hour alone I've seen four or five people come in and sign up."

That's Anytime Fitness team member Ian Ciamarra, he said this second day of the new year has been a busy one for the gym.

Jeff Giosi, CrossFit Morgantown owner, said he's noticed a similar pattern.

"Yea we definitely see a spike in membership people are making their new years resolutions. In years past though you definitely see a little drop in membership about two months into the year."

So how do well-meaning gym-goers avoid being one of the 'drops in membership?'

"Two things that are important, track your nutrition and track when you come to the gym and what you're doing while you're here," Ciamarra said.

Giosi suggested analyzing your work-out goals and finding an accountability partner.

"Figure out what you're 'why' is, go a little deeper, if you want to lose weight great why? Why is that important to you? Whatever it is figure out what your main purpose is and let that be stronger than everything that takes you away."

But if you're not a fan of working out in a gym, here in the mountain state we have tons of outdoor exercise options.