Sargasso and Bliss Bliss Bliss Yoga Studio Offer Healthy Eating Plan for the New Year

After a little indulging over the Holidays, people are able to get off to a healthy start with a program started by Sargasso and Bliss Bliss Bliss, in Morgantown.

"My goal with the program, is to help people find a sense of joy in their eating. It's not a diet, so you can eat as much as you'd like," said Rebecca Herod, Cleanse Coordinator for the program.

Sargasso Restaurant partnered with Rebecca Herod from Bliss Bliss Bliss Yoga Studio in Morgantown to offer a 21 day Clean Eating Program based off of the book 'Clean' by Alejandro Junger.

"It's an elimination diet that is vegan, gluten free, soy free, nightshade vegetable free, and peanut free. We also eliminate caffeine, sugar, and things like grapefruit, and orange," said Herod.

Participants have a smoothie or fresh pressed juice for breakfast, lunch prepared by Sargasso, and a soup prepared by Sargasso for dinner.

"We try not to focus on what we can't have, but instead we like to focus on all of the things that you can have during the cleanse. It's a mindfulness based eating program, and we've been doing it for six years at Bliss," said Herod.

Six lunches and six soups are provided by Sargasso per week. Cleanse participants make their own meals on Sundays.

"One of the main benefits is convenience. If you have spent the holidays cooking, and indulging, and sugar, and alcohol, and coffee, and you know, all of the joys of the holiday season, having somebody else prepare your meals and having it be beautiful gourmet food for three weeks is very convenient," said Herod.

There are also many health benefits of the program.

"You'll find a reduction in inflammation in the body. So if you suffer from achy joints, or a lot of congestion in the sinuses, you'll notice that during this three week program, that dissipates," said Herod.

After the program, foods are reintroduced back into the diet to see how they affect the body.

"The body is a beautiful mechanism. It is cleansing all of the time, but we can assist it, to help it move and function more optimally," said Herod.

The cleanse begins on January 8, and the last day to sign up is January 4.

You can register at theblissblissbliss.com and to order meals, call Sargasso at (304) 554-0100.