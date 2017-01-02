Mario's Fishbowl Turns 67

Mario's Fishbowl, known for it's beer and wings, will celebrate 67 years of business this week.

For their anniversary celebration the restaurant will partner with Christian Help for a food drive.

Patrons who bring canned goods will receive a special prize.

Mark Talkington, Christian Help Marketing and Operations Coordinator, said donations after the holidays are especially important because supply is usually low.

"During the holidays we get absolutely slammed with food orders, our food pantry gets depleted," he said. "It's such a huge time when families are gathering together."

Mark Furfari, restaurant owner, invites everyone to join in the celebration and the opportunity to give back.

"We've been part of the Morgantown community for so long and so it's extremely important to us," Furfari said. "So I invite everybody who's been in or out of that door over the last 67 years to come back on our anniversary."

The event will take place January 9 at the Mario's Fishbowl Richwood location from 11 a.m. to midnight.