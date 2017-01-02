Philippi Polar Plunge

Sam Muncy talks a big game, but he can back it up.

"I run my mouth, I brag a lot about it so I have to do it because other people show up to do it, but it's really a lot of fun," said Sam Muncy.

Muncy is the 'self appointed president' of the Barbour River Rats.

Each year the group participates in a Polar Bear Dunk to raise money for the Barbour County Emergency Squad.

Brian Hayden, Barbour County EMT, said event proceeds allow the squad to purchase equipment it wouldn't otherwise be able to afford.

"It's always nice when the community comes out and supports local agencies," Hayden said. "We really are indebted to the community here. Small town, small agency, but we still face the same problems we have around the world in EMS."

Participants from the small town made the big jump into the Tygart Valley River.

Muncy said the plunge isn't so bad.

"Afterwards, it's so cold it just hurts, it just burns, but afterwards your body kicks in and you get like a runners high. And it's like you're almost floating for two or three minutes," Muncy said. "It's almost like a drug."

Ironically, the jump raises money for medication, machinery and other tools for the EMS Squad.

Muncy said he plans to make the icy dunk for years to come.