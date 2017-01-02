Morgantown Police Respond to Robbery at High Life Lounge

Morgantown Police Department responded to the High Life Lounge at Chelsea Square for a report of a strong-arm robbery Saturday night.

Police said upon arrival, the employee on duty told them an unknown male entered the establishment and quickly bound her hands behind her back.

The suspect then proceeded to obtain an undisclosed amount of cash, untied the employee and fled on foot.

The Morgantown Police Department Detective Division is currently investigating this incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Morgantown Police Department at (304) 284-7522.