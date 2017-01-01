UPDATE: Homicide Arrest Warrant Issued for Fairmont Fugitive

UPDATE (1/3/17 at 4 p.m.):

An arrest warrant has been issued in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania for a man found Monday in Marion County.

The warrant for Justin Bartlett charges him with homicide, burglary, theft and tampering with evidence. This is in connection with the death of Linda McGinnis in Brackenridge, Pennsylvania, according to the Allegheny County Police Department.

Bartlett is currently incarcerated at the North Central Regional Jail.

When Bartlett is extradited back to Pennsylvania, he will arraigned on the new charges and lodged in the Allegheny County Jail, police said.

UPDATE (1/2/17 at 4 p.m.):



Fairmont City Police Department have confirmed the capture of Justin Bartlett on Monday afternoon.

Police say they received a tip from a business on Fairmont Ave. in Fairmont that a male matching the description of Bartlett was in the business.

Upon arrival to the area, Officer Jack Frost observed Bartlett to walk away and then jump off of a wall. Detectives were in the alley behind GoMart and captured Bartlett without incident.

Bartlett was charged by Fairmont City Police with one count of Fugitive from Justice.

According to police, Bartlett was wanted from Allegheny County, PA for charges of Terroristic Threats.

ORIGINAL:



Law enforcement officials in Marion County are searching for a Pennsylvania man wanted in connection with a murder.

The Mannington Police Department says Justin Bartlett, from Brackenridge, PA, is wanted for questioning after a 63-year-old woman near Pittsburgh was found dead and her car missing earlier this week.

Bartlett was first located when the OnStar system in the vehicle he was driving pointed officers to the Rainbow Plaza in Mannington.

He then fled on foot towards Fairmont.

Officials believe he spent the overnight hours in the Katy Baptist Church in Fairmont, where they say he turned on the gas in an attempt to keep warm.

Fire crews were called to the church today after gas was detected there, and found mud throughout the church suspected to be from his boots.

Police say he may now be in the Fairmont area.

According to police, Bartlett is a white male, between 5'8" and 5'9 1/2" inches tall, weighing around 140 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. He has a scruffy beard and may also have a small scar on the left side of his neck.

It's unknown if he is armed, but police say he should be considered dangerous and should not be approached by the public. Call your local law enforcement if you see Bartlett.