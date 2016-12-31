Adaland Mansion Celebrates New Year

When it comes to bringing in a new year, everyone has their own style.

Whether it be staying home with friends and family, partying all night or somewhere in between.

The Adaland Mansion in Philippi provided that 'in-between.'

Their New Year's Eve Buffet Dinner fused music, food and friends together.

Karen Larry, Adaland Mansion volunteer, said the mansion provides a great backdrop for any celebration.

"This beautiful old home is a perfect backdrop to celebrate absolutely anything," Larry said. "And it's kind of a nice gesture to think about the past when you're ringing out the old, which is what we're doing, but also to ring in the new."

The buffet drew a large crowd. Larry said the event provides the opportunity for a good time without a long night.

"We've got a full house now, and at our later seating this evening. This is a way we say, 'come celebrate with us at Adaland Mansion, and still get home at a decent hour,'" Larry said.

The celebration will be the last one held at the mansion until approximately May 2017.

"Our calendar for the new year will be posted early spring, and so people can see what we have in store for them for the next season."

To stay up to date with the Adaland Mansion calendar, visit their website, here.