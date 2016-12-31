Tygart Lake State Park Benefits the Environment Through Tree Recycling

With the holiday season coming to a close, many people are starting to take down their decorations. A program started at a local State Park nearly 50 years ago is helping to find a good home for one of the biggest Christmas decorations.

Every Year, the Army Corps of Engineers partners with Tygart Lake State Park to provide a way for individuals and businesses in the area to recycle their Christmas trees through the 'Tree Attractors Program.' The trees are dropped in the lake at five different locations throughout the park.

"Not only do the small fish use it to hide from the larger fish. The larger fish use it to obviously eat the smaller fish whenever they can hide in it, and a lot of fish use it for nesting purposes," said Christina Fox, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The trees are put in the lake at this time of the year because the water levels are currently lower.

it is submerged in 60 feet of water that benefits the fish habitat in the summer. The lake is dropped for winter and spring runoff. Holes are drilled in the trees and rope is attached to make sure they are secure.

"To keep it anchored under the water when the water rises back up, that way, they aren't floating around and become a hazard to boaters and swimmers," said Christina Fox.

The group on average, collects 300 trees every year.

"It's excellent recycling for the trees, because then they aren't being wasted, going to a landfill, and just being dumped in the garbage. They're being used to increase the natural habitat for the animals," said Christina Fox.

The trees benefit the people visiting the lake too.

"It also increases recreational purposes for the fisherman, because they can come out here and of course, there are some signs that say this is a fish attractor, so they know that of course they can fish there, and there will be a lot of fish," said Christina Fox.

There is also a benefit of placing the trees in these cold temperatures.

"And also the fact that the ground is frozen, making it much easier to walk on the shoreline to place the trees," said Christina Fox.

The team will be placing the trees in the lake on February 25, for anyone who wishes to volunteer with the process. Before you bring your live tree to donate, All lights, ornaments, and tinsel must be removed. There is no limit on the number of trees an individual may donate. You can drop them off at the Park Marina's first Launch Ramp anytime before February 25 when the trees will be put in the lake.