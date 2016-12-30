Lewis County Deputies Encourage NYE Safety

Area law enforcement officials are encouraging people to stay safe as they celebrate the new year this weekend.

Lewis County Deputies say they make an effort to cover every area of the county while the celebrations are going on.



They say celebrating safely and following the law doesn't just keep them safe, but helps to look out for their neighbors, too.

"You've got to keep other people in mind really," said Ed Clark, deputy. "It's all about keeping everyone else safe, and that's why we have the laws that we abide by."



Clark says picking a designated driver can go a long way to staying safe as you celebrate this weekend as well.