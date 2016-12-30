Lakeview to Ring in the New Year Gatsby Style - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Lakeview to Ring in the New Year Gatsby Style

Posted: Updated:
By Megan Hudock, Reporter
Connect
MORGANTOWN -

Several Venues will be holding events this New Year's Eve, Including Lakeview Golf Resort in Morgantown with their annual celebration. 

The dinner kicks off at 6 p.m. followed by all of the festivities around 9 p.m.

This celebration, like many, includes dinner, overnight rooms, and breakfast and brunch in the morning. 
This year they wanted to switch things up a bit and are holding a Gatsby themed party. 

"Instead of making it a black and white kind of theme, we made it more of a fun Gatsby theme where you can dress up and have fun with it and kind of relive those Gatsby Days," said Steve Sharkey, General Manager of Lakeview Golf Resort & Spa. 

The event will be held in the Governor's Ballroom and will feature the Queen City Funk and Soul Band. 

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.