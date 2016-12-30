DubV SafeRide Launches New App

If you are out and about in Morgantown this New Year's eve, there are several ways that you can be sure to have a safe ride home.

Owners of DubV SafeRide encourage you to give them a call to get a ride from their team.

They will even drive your car parked downtown, back to your home safely.

"Well first of all, it's cheaper than a DUI, Even though a lot of people think it's easier to drive, you're endangering yourself and other people on the roads. If you are going to go out and celebrate, why not have a safe way to end the night," said Andrea Dejong, Manager and Part Owner of DubV SafeRide.

DubV SafeRide did just launch their new Safe Ride No DUI app to download, or to schedule a ride you can call them at 304 -777- 9996.