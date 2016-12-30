Clarksburg Woman Sentenced for Robbery - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Clarksburg Woman Sentenced for Robbery

A judge has sentenced a Clarksburg woman to prison for a robbery earlier this year.

The Harrison County Prosecutor's Office says a judge sentenced Loren Garcia to 10 years in prison for first-degree robbery for the robbery of JB's Gentlemen's Club in East View, back in March.

This sentence will run consecutively with time Garcia is already serving in Randolph County for a separate robbery incident.

