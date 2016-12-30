How to be Safe When Shoveling this Winter

Nationwide, snow shoveling is responsible for thousands of injuries and as many as 100 deaths each year.

Here are a few tips from the National Safety Council to prevent injury:

Take it slow and stretch out before you begin, Shovel only fresh, powdery snow; it's lighter.

Push the snow rather than lifting it. If you do lift it, use a small shovel or only partially fill the shovel.

Lift with your legs, not your back, and do not work to the point of exhaustion.

It is also important to listen to Doctor's orders.

"During winter, and the cold, the heart actually has to work harder to keep your body warm, so it's important to keep warm, bundle up, and take frequent breaks from the cold," said Dr. Brooks Mersing, of the Wedgewood Family Practice in Morgantown.

It is recommended not to pick up that shovel without a doctor's permission if you have a history of heart disease.