How to be Safe When Shoveling this Winter

Nationwide, snow shoveling is responsible for thousands of injuries and as many as 100 deaths each year.
Here are a few tips from the National Safety Council to prevent injury:
It is also important to listen to Doctor's orders.
"During winter, and the cold, the heart actually has to work harder to keep your body warm, so it's important to keep warm, bundle up, and take frequent breaks from the cold," said Dr. Brooks Mersing, of the Wedgewood Family Practice in Morgantown.
It is recommended not to pick up that shovel without a doctor's permission if you have a history of heart disease.
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.