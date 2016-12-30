Canaan Valley Resort Ski Area Named 'Best in Snow'

Liftopia, operator of the largest online and mobile marketplace serving the ski and mountain activity industry, awarded Canaan Valley Resort Ski Area of Tucker County with multiple awards for ‘Best in Snow.’ Beginner Friendly, Most Challenging, Family Friendly, Best Snow Quality, Least Crowded, and Best Value categories have been awarded to the resort. As the top-ranked ski area in Southeast United States, skiers from all over the nation pour into the area during the snowfall months.

The 2016-2017 Best in Snow Awards are ranked for being the best and most beloved ski areas in North America. More than 10,000 responses were gauged by total seasonal visits, acreage and average lift ticket prices. Liftopia designs their award system on what matters most to skiers and snowboarders.

“What a great way to mark our 45th season of skiing,” said Steve Drumheller, general manager of Canaan Valley Resort. “We thank the Liftopia community – which we know includes many of our long-time friends and fans – for recognizing Canaan Valley Resort with these Best in Snow awards.”

Drumheller noted that the 2016-2017 season promises to be extra special due to several major improvements including greatly expanded snow making capacity, new rental equipment and a new out-of-bounds cross country ski trail.