Professionals Offer Advice on Keeping New Year's Resolutions

Ringing in the New Year can mean many different things for many people. The central theme of the transition from one year to another can be directed to one main objective, change.

The season is changing, families are winding down from the holiday season, and a general shifting begins to take place. The shift can take the form of many things but, for most, it means a shift in their routine.

Whether it is creating a gym routine, reading regularly, or taking a foreign language course, several people decide that the new year means the opportunity to recreate a little slice of their life.

Charles McClure Green of Phoenix Psychological & Counseling Associates would like to warn against some of the New Year’s resolution promises we make. He does not personally partake in the tradition but understands the importance for some. "People start out like gangbusters. It'll last for weeks or months, and then something happens and like a burst balloon it’s all gone. And that's what happens when you try to make changes by promise."

Green feels some promises can be made and broken but not to be discouraged if this were to happen. Life happens and scheduling conflicts get in the way of a multitude of things.

“What are the options if this is going to be? How am I going to deal with (conflicts) when they come up?” Green stresses the importance of asking oneself these questions before beginning and during the resolution process.

Starting a New Year’s resolution should make a change toward a passion and be integrated into a realistic schedule. The key is to not give up and take time to enjoy the new year.