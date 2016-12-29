Lewis County Swears in Elected Officials

The newest elected officials for Lewis County were sworn in Thursday morning.
Lewis County Circuit Judge Jacob Reger swore in those county officials elected in the November elections.
Lewis County named new candidates to the county commission, circuit clerk, and county assessor's office, as well as returning a magistrate and magistrate's assistant, the county sheriff and county clerk to office.
Their terms officially begin next week.
