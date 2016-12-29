Dominion Grant Supports Local Food Panty

An area energy company has given a grant to support a local outreach.



Dominion Resources gave nearly $5000 to the Lewis County Family Resource Network.



The grant comes from the Dominion Foundation as one of its critical community needs grants.



The money will support the county food bank, which has seen a huge increase in clients the past two years.



"Donations like this are really important to sustain what we previously could do on less funding," said Deanna Palmer, Lewis Co. FRN. "Obviously it requires more funding. In the past two years, we have doubled the number of individuals that we serve each month."



Dominion gives out millions of dollars in grants every year to community organizations.