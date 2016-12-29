Harrison County Swears in New Sheriff

Harrison County has sworn in its new sheriff.

Robert Matheny took the oath of office today in Clarksburg.

Matheny has more than 30 years of police experience, including chief detective of the Clarksburg Police Department and police chief in both Wheeling and Stonewood.

He says he is fortunate to keep his staff 100 percent intact.

"You know the staff is what makes or breaks an organization and to have people with the talent and the experience and knowledge that the current staff has here on the sheriff's department is invaluable and I look forward to bringing in some of my leadership skills and some of my management style," said Robert Matheny, Harrison County sheriff-elect. "We're going to set the bar high and we're going to work towards our goals and when we reach those goals we'll raise the bar a little higher."



Matheny says he will focus on getting more deputies to tackle the county's opioid problems.

He will take office January 1.