Law Enforcement Reminds Public of New Year's Eve Dangers

If you’re planning on having a few drinks to celebrate the New Year, law enforcement reminds you to not get behind the wheel of a car.

Instead, the Morgantown Police Department recommends using a designated driver, ride sharing apps, or public transportation to get around.

If you plan to host a party where there will be alcohol, it’s law enforcement says it’s your responsibility to keep your friends safe and not allow them to drive if they’ve been drinking.

“Every year we have tragedies of people dying on the roadways as a result of people driving drunk. It’s not worth it,” said Morgantown Police Chief Ed Preston. “The life you save could be your own so just don’t do it.”

Chief Preston also warns not to engage in risky behavior while drinking that involves firearms or fireworks because it could result in accidents and injuries.

He also reminds those going out to celebrate to not leave personal belongings unattended to keep them from being stolen.