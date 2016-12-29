AAA Sharing Tips for Safe Winter Driving

The expected snow and increased travel for New Years could prove to be a dangerous combination, but AAA has some tips to keep you safe on the roadways this weekend and all winter long.

Before you get in the car, make sure it’s in working order with tires filled to the proper pressure, a working battery, and free from any snow or ice.

“You wanna make sure that you clean off your headlights,” said Herman Jenkins, Director of Public Affairs for AAA East Central. “You wanna make sure you’re able to see and more importantly that other drivers are able to see you.”

Once you hit the road, slowing down will take longer with the ice and snow, so always drive in the clearest lane if possible. Reduce speed and leave extra space between you and other vehicles so you have more time to react to obstacles.

“If there’s an object in the road our first instinct is to break, but you want to steer before you break because it takes less distance to actually steer to an object than actually break to a stop,” Jenkins added.

If your car breaks down, there’s extra precautions to stay safe. First call for help, then make sure your car is as visible as possible using reflectors and turning on flashers and dome lights.

“You don’t wanna run your car for long periods of time because you’re locked in the car and it’s sealed and there could be carbon monoxide poisoning,” Jenkins said. “Limit yourself to 10 minutes every hour. Just enough to stay warm.”

AAA also encourages drivers to take extra care around salt trucks and other vehicles treating the road, maintaining extra distance so they can make the roads safer, helping you arrive at your destination unharmed.