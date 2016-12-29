Tractor Trailer Accident Shuts Down I-79, Now Reopened

A multi-vehicle accident involving a tractor trailer that caught fire shut down Interstate 79 early Thursday morning.

Marion County dispatchers said crews were dispatched just before 7 a.m. near mile marker 136. The tractor trailer caught on fire, one other vehicle was involved in the accident, dispatchers said.



No injuries were reported.



Both southbound lanes were shut down as crews cleaned up the accident, but have since re-opened.

The Pleasant Valley Fire Department and the Marion County Sheriffs Department are handling the investigation.