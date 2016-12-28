New Judge Sworn In for Harrison County

A new Harrison County circuit court judge has taken the oath of office.



Chief Circuit Court Judge Thomas Bedell swore in Christopher John McCarthy in front of a packed courtroom of friends, family and colleagues.

Mccarthy has practiced law for 20 years in Harrison County and around the state.

He says he looks forward to serving the county just like his father did several years ago.

"In the 80's and 90's my father served as circuit court judge and this was an opportunity I've always wanted to follow in his footsteps and again I'm just so grateful to everybody for this opportunity to serve Harrison County," said Christopher John McCarthy, incoming circuit court judge.



McCarthy takes over for retiring Judge John Marks.