Upshur County Commission Appoints County Clerk

The Upshur County Commission has appointed a new interim county clerk.

Former Deputy County Clerk Carol Smith takes over for Debbie Thacker-Wilfong, who recently died.

President Terry Cutright says the commission had to immediately appoint an interim clerk because her signature is needed for employee paychecks which go out Wednesday.

"And it takes three signatures on each check. President of the commission, county clerk, and the sheriff so all the signature card need to be resigned today after the swearing in," said Terry Cutright, Upshur County commissioner.



Smith will serve for 30 days.



Then commission will appoint someone to serve until the next general election.