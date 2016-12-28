Preston County Jail Bills

Paying for inmates in jail and prison can be expensive.

While some of the counties in our coverage area have struggled to pay jail bills, Preston County Commissioners want to make clear that their county is not in financial trouble.

Commissioner Don Smith said taking criminals off the street takes priority, regardless of the cost.

"We need to follow through on getting people into jail, especially if they're a danger to the people of the county," Smith said. "Because that's the important thing. Doesn't matter what the cost is, we're supposed to protect the people of the county, and that's the main key."

Smith went on to say that he does not expect Preston County to get into financial trouble with it's jail bills in the foreseeable future.