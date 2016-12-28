Man Arrested After Stabbing in Star City - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Man Arrested After Stabbing in Star City

STAR CITY -

A man was arrested after a stabbing Tuesday at Hotel M in Star City.

Jose Ramirez, 24, allegedly stabbed a man four times in the leg and pelvis area, according to the Star City Police Department.

The victim told police that a Hispanic man named Jose had stabbed him.  He found Ramirez nearby and tried to identify him.  Police said Ramirez provided a variety of names to them and said that he was only defending himself.

Ramirez is charged with malicious wounding.

