Man Arrested After Stabbing in Star City

A man was arrested after a stabbing Tuesday at Hotel M in Star City.
Jose Ramirez, 24, allegedly stabbed a man four times in the leg and pelvis area, according to the Star City Police Department.
The victim told police that a Hispanic man named Jose had stabbed him. He found Ramirez nearby and tried to identify him. Police said Ramirez provided a variety of names to them and said that he was only defending himself.
Ramirez is charged with malicious wounding.
