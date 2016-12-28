U.S. District Attorney Speaks in Grafton

Each month the Rotary Club of Grafton hears from various speakers, this week their special guest was US District Attorney William Ihlenfeld.

Boyd Vanhorn, club president, said they look for ways to help law enforcement and make a difference in the community.

"We hope to be a participant in the community and support community law enforcement," he said. "These are the community leaders in this group so we hope to impact his vision in many different ways."

And West Virginians are a big part of Ihlenfeld's vision. He said community leaders are the solution to the Mountain State drug problem.

"I really don't think that the problems can be fixed from the top down, from Washington or from Charleston," Ihlenfeld said. "I think problems are fixed from the ground up from communities."

Before the problem is fixed, it has to be defined. Ihlenfeld said his presentations help educate participants on the issues at hand.

"To let everyone know what the threat is, what it looks like, what it's evolved into, it's always changing," he said. "And so the more education we can do the better, so that citizens in Taylor County or any other county are aware of what the threat is so they can be more prepared to deal with it."

Ihlenfeld went over facts and figures regarding the drug problem and said often times addiction starts with prescription pills.

He also shared some high points in the fight against drugs in West Virginia by identifying programs that help reduce drug abuse. But he wasn't just there to share information, he took new information with him as well.

"I spend more time on the drug issue than any other issue and I like to do a lot of outreach. Because I find that every time I come to an event like this I learn something that I didn't know previously."