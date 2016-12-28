Greene Turtle Raises Record Amount to Buy Christmas Gifts for Children

The Greene Turtle Sports Bar and Grille in Morgantown set a record with their holiday generosity.

The Tips for Tots event earlier in December raised over $10,000 for staff to buy toys for the Salvation Army’s Toys for Tots.

With additional donations from the local Walmart and Gabe’s, the staff purchased over $11,600 in toys.

This is the first time in the 14 years of Tips for Tots that any Greene Turtle location has surpassed the $10,000 total.

“As we were shopping, we actually had people stop us asking us what we were doing seeing all these carts,” said General Manager Pete Hornsby. “We explained to them what was going on and they stood there and cried. It was amazing.”

The Greene Turtle Corporation exceeded their goal raising more than $93,000 total for all of its locations.