Former Magistrate Court Building In Control of Development Authority

The former Monongalia County Magistrate Court building is now in control of the County’s Development Authority.

County Commission approved a lease-purchase agreement on Wednesday to start the process of converting the building on Spruce Street.

The lease will be for 20 years with monthly payments of $2,780 starting after 5 years with the option to purchase the building for $500,000 with credit for rental payments.

The delay in monthly payments gives the Development Authority time to complete the design and renovation.

“We have some preliminary design work that we did just to get some initial estimates and try to get some idea of what we were going to do as far as improvement,” said Holly Childs, President and CEO of the Morgantown Area Economic Partnership and Director of the Monongalia County Development Authority. “It’ll be a process of hiring an architect next.”

The new building will include retail space, offices for start-up businesses and storage for County Commission.

The Development Authority Board meets on January 10 to go over the lease purchase agreement and begin to search for an architecture firm.