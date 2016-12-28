Monongalia County Courthouse Plaza Project Moves Forward

Monongalia County Commission is speaking more about their plans for renovating the Courthouse Square after approving the letter of agreement for the project on Wednesday.

The new design created by Mills Group will make the plaza safer with easier access to the courthouse and its annex, including new new walkways and heated stairs to manage snow in the winter months.

It also displays the pride in the building and the County with use of the courthouse seal, a fountain and glass in the shape of the Monongahela River leading to a more prominent veteran’s memorial.

Commissioner-Elect Sean Sikora was included in the plans, before he takes office on January 1.

“He reviewed the plans with us and he’s very much in agreement with it,” said Eldon Callen at his last County Commission meeting. “We needed to move it because it’s outside so it’s gonna be solely dependent on the weather. We can’t necessarily rely on nice weather until December next year.”

Commission hopes to finish the project by late next October.