Monongalia County Sheriff-Elect Makes First Appointments

Monongalia County Sheriff-Elect Perry Palmer announced his new appointments for when he takes office.

Current Sheriff Al Kisner will be staying with the department as Chief Deputy. Palmer also named acting Taylor County Sheriff Terring Skinner as his Deputy Sheriff.

Kelly Palmer will keep her position as Chief Tax Deputy.

Sheriff-Elect Palmer says he values their knowledge and experience and that he’s not in a hurry to make major changes to the department.

“We’ll meet with all the departments and we’ll do a few changes,” Palmer said. We’ll do a few shift changes. We’re gonna do some reevaluation. There’s some things I want to implement, but it’s not something that needs to be done January 1. The department is running great as it is now.”

Palmer will officially take office as Sheriff on January 1.