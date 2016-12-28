Clarksburg Baptist Church hosted a bridge dedication ceremony on Wednesday.

H. Laban White, a prominent member of the community and longtime member of the church, spent 70 years of his life dedicated to the betterment of Harrison County and the state of West Virginia.

The bridge on U. S. Route 19, crossing over the West Fork River, has been named the ‘H. Laban White Memorial Bridge.’

White married the love of his life, Gwendolyn Beall on December 23, 1943. They were the parents of three daughters and were also grandparents to several grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

The family members in attendance were presented with commemorative signs in remembrance of White who passed away in January of 2015 at 98 years old.

White entered the United States Army in 1942 as a private and retired from the U.S. Army Reserve as a Lieutenant Colonel after 35 years of service. He practiced law from 1942 to 2004, served as President of the Harrison County Bar Association, City Attorney of Clarksburg, and was a member of the Clarksburg Sanitary Board.

Having served as a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates for twelve years, including serving as chairman of the Judiciary Committee and as Speaker, White has received several other distinguished honors through his many years as a community activist.

Diane Slaughter, the eldest of White’s living daughters, stated “this particular bridge he went over for 65 years, coming and going to work.”

She was thrilled and very thankful her father could be remembered in this way.

White was dedicated to all facets of his life and will be remembered as a true gentleman and will be a continued inspiration for all who knew him.