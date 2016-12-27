Governor-Elect Appoints Local Man to be Secretary of Commerce

Governor-Elect Jim Justice has appointed a local man to be his Secretary of Commerce.

Woody Thrasher of The Thrasher Group says he's following Justice's lead in putting aside personal business interests to serve the state.

Thrasher says his goal is to help West Virginia form a more robust economy.

"I've been in West Virginia my whole life and I have watched classmates and children leave the state because of lack of opportunity," said Woody Thrasher, The Thrasher Group. "Its the biggest single detriment we have in our state going forward is our brain drain and so its my goal without question is to find ways to create meaningful jobs within West Virginia."



Thrasher says he will retain ownership of The Thrasher Group, but will separate himself from day-to-day management.