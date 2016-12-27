Clarksburg Murder Trial Set for April - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Clarksburg Murder Trial Set for April

This past March, John Thomas was arrested in Clarksburg for a fatal stabbing.

During Tuesday's hearing, Thomas' murder trial was set for the week of April 24.

Thomas was recently appointed a new lawyer who requested additional time to prep for trial.

The trial's delay is also due to issues at the DNA analysis lab.

The lab is expected to complete its analysis in about four to six months.

