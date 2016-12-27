Randolph Sheriff's Office Warns of Recent Break-Ins

Numerous businesses and vehicles have been broken into recently in the Elkins area.

According to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office, Elkins Equipment was broken into with forced entry on Dec. 24.

Performance Motors had vehicles tampered with and vandalized at approximately 7:45 a.m. on Dec. 25.

Early morning Dec. 27, Dr. Snyder's Office was broken into on Chenoweth Creek Road and forced entry was attempted at 84 Lumber.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office encourages residents to remove any items of value from vehicles when unattended and immediately report any suspicious activity.

If anyone has any information regarding these incidents or witness suspicious activity, contact the Randolph County Sheriff's Office at 304-636-2111 during business hours or Randolph County E-911 at 304-636-2000 after hours.