Preston County Commission Discusses Pets and Cold Weather

Pets, hunting animals and cattle all spend a lot of time outside, but most counties don't have specific ordinances saying if and when it's too cold to leave our furry friends outdoors overnight.

Charin Dickinson, Tunnelton resident, attended Tuesday morning's Preston County Commission meeting to discuss animals in her area that are being left out in the cold.

"I've seen a lot of dogs that are not sheltered in the winter, and we had minus six temperatures with wind chill, and lot of dogs outside," she said."They have a dog house, but there's no bedding, there's no hay, there's nothing out there to protect them. A small beagle can freeze to death overnight."

The commissioners were sympathetic to Dickinson's concerns. Commissioner Don Smith said he wanted to make sure ordinances on pet treatment aren't too specific.

"So you can't be too specific on the way we write our ordinances and things like that because if we do, that really narrows down the interpretation," Smith said.

But if you are concerned about the treatment of an animal in your area, there are measures you can take.

"There's actually a form on our website they can fill out, that they can send to the dog warden so they can go investigate," Smith said.

Dickinson said she plans to protect the animals in her area and she wants to see changes in the local ordinances.

"I'd like to see where they at least require a covering over a pen or require that a dog house has bedding, hay, anything that's going to keep the dog warm while it's outside."

Currently, Preston County has an ordinance regarding dogs running at large, but does not address temperature and pets.