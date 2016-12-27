WVDOH Prepared for Upcoming Winter Weather

Winter has been mild so far in West Virginia, but crews from the West Virginia Division of Highways have been preparing for snowfall since September.

“Once we know that some tough weather is on its way we have crews that are on standby,” said Brent Walker, Spokesperson for the West Virginia Department of Transportation. “In some areas we will be pre-treating on some interstates and overpasses and first sign of a flake we’re out.”

West Virginia has over 36,000 miles of roads that need to be treated in a winter event by both the DOH and city crews, which means they have to prioritize and clear the heaviest traveled routes first.

“Some of these secondary and third priority routes are really gonna be on the back burner until until the storm is over and we can get to them,” Walker said. “There comes a point where everybody just needs to slow down and wait till the storm subsides and we can get their roads treated.”

Walker said the public plays a large role in keeping the roads clear and safe; and using good judgment, slower speeds, and staying off roads if possible in dangerous conditions are a must.

“The first winter event or the first freezing rain we tend to see a lot of accidents because folks just aren’t used to slowing down,” Walker added. “They just aren’t in that mode of the season and so when conditions are less than perfect you just need to slow down and take your time. You’ll get there.”

When a winter storm does come, use wv511.org or www.transportation.wv.gov to see which roads have been cleared and to decide if it’s safe to travel.