Morgantown Releases Dates for Upcoming Municipal Elections

The City of Morgantown is getting ready for next year’s Municipal Elections.

All seats on City Council from the seven city wards are up for election.

Candidates can either pick up petitions at the City Clerk’s office or find them online and can start obtaining the 75 necessary signatures from registered voters in their ward on January 3.

Applications and petitions for candidates must be turned in to the City Clerk or mailed by midnight on February 14.

This year’s elections will be held on Tuesday, April 25th of 2017. Early voting will take placed from April 12th through the 27th at City Hall from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Applications for absentee ballots will be accepted beginning February 1st and the last day to register to vote is April 4th.

For more information, visit www.morgantownwv.gov.