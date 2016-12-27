Test It Tuesday: EverBrite

Now that the holidays are over, you won't have your Christmas decorations to illuminate your yard anymore, if you need to take out the trash or go outside when it's dark, so what do you do?

For this week's Test It Tuesday, we tried out the EverBrite - a motion-activated solar power LED light for the outdoors.

The EverBrite claims to stick to virtually anything, so we placed it on a smooth surface overlooking the deck area. The installation was easy - just peel and stick, then switch to the "ON" position.

This location was also crucial, since the EverBrite must be placed in direct sunlight to reach the full effect of the LED light. The instructions say the best location is facing south.

Unfortunately, Mother Nature wasn't exactly on the EverBrite's side. For three straight days, barely any sunlight graced its presence. So by the third night, this was the end result: a light that did shine when motion was detected, but not brightly enough to light up the back porch area.

To be fair, the instructions do say that if there isn't enough natural light, it may take longer for the EverBrite to charge, which is standard for ALL solar powered devices. Its motion sensor did work, and the product proved to be weather-resistant. However, it's not a consistent product and depends on too many variables to actually work. It would have probably fared a lot better in the summer months, but weather-permitting, there's no guarantee.