Local 814 Reaches Agreement With WVU Hospitals

The Laborers International Union of North America Local 814 has reached an agreement with West Virginia University Hospitals, meaning employees will continue working after the first of the year.

A WVUH representative said the hospital is happy that negotiations were successful and that a tentative Collective Bargaining Agreement has been reached.

A WVUH representative said last week that the hospital has been negotiating with the union since October. They expect a vote to be taken sometime next week to approve the agreement.

In the meantime, the current contract will be extended beyond the January 1 expiration, the representative said. The union has rescinded a strike notice that was issued on December 22.