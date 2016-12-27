Driver of Tractor Trailer Taken to Hospital After Barbour County Accident

The driver of a tractor trailer was injured in an accident Monday night, along Route 33 in Barbour County.

According to Barbour County 911, a tractor trailer rolled onto its side near the Upshur County line, at approximately 11 p.m.

The driver was trapped in the vehicle, officials said. HealthNet was requested to fly the driver to the hospital, but it was unavailable at that time.

The driver was taken to Davis Medical Center. There is no word on that person's name or condition.

West Virginia State Police, the Barbour County Sheriff's Department, the Junior, Belington, and Coalton Volunteer Fire Departments, and Belington EMS responded to the scene.