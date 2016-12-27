UPDATE: Man Shot By Deputies in Stonewood Has Died

A man shot by deputies last week in Stonewood has died, according to the Harrison County Sheriff's Department.

Codey Hardman died at Ruby Memorial Hospital, according to authorities.

Harrison County Sheriff Albert Marano said that his department will continue to perform an internal investigation, which is handled by a senior member of the investigations department. Marano said it has always been handled this way in the past, and that the Harrison County Prosecutor's Office will review the investigation after it is complete.

Marano said the prosecutor's office is the "independent eyes" that review the investigation. If the office decides it wants more information, it can either have the sheriff's department continue to review the incident or request that an outside agency perform an investigation.

Marano said the deputy involved in the shooting incident is on paid administrative leave at this time.