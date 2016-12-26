Shelter Needs Remain After Holidays

For staff and residents at the Clarksburg Mission, the holiday season is an exciting time, but day-to-day life doesn't change much.

Angel Pritt, mission door manager, said the needs at the mission stay the same, regardless of the time of year.

"Life doesn't change a lot here on grounds," she said. "Yes we get excited about the holidays and we have a beautiful tree and people dig a little deeper this time a year and donate but the needs stay the same year round. There's going to be people here tomorrow and next week."

And as temperatures drop, electric bills rise. Pritt said the mission needs the same items all households require during winter months.

"If you need it in your home we probably need it here, times a hundred because we house a hundred people a night," Pritt said. "Our bills go up in the winter, our housing goes up a little bit. People who may have had other resources, when cold weather hits they have to go where it's warm."

The mission is a warm place, literally and figuratively.

Even after residents move out, they'll come back to spend time with their former neighbors.

Pritt said they're like a family.

"After they're in their own homes they still come back here. This is where they worship, they come for morning devotions, meals, just because a table for one can be lonely. And it's a family here."

So how can you get involved and continue to give throughout the winter months?

"Call, drop in, stop into our office any day. There's a staff member that will take you around, introduce you, show you what we do, and what we need."

And of course there are many area homeless shelters and food banks that all need help during this time of year.