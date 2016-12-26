Monongalia County Fire Kills 90-Year-Old Man

UPDATE (12/29/16 at 5 p.m.):

According to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office, James Bucklew, 90, was killed in a Monongalia County fire on Christmas Eve.

ORIGINAL:

Crews responded to a fatal fire in Monongalia County Saturday morning.

According to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office, a 90-year-old man was killed in the fire that happened at 453 West Run Road.

The cause was most likely electrical, the fire marshal's office said. There were smoke detectors in the home, but it is unknown if they were working.

The fire marshal's office will handle the investigation.

Stay with 12 News for updates.