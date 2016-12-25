Monroe's Restaurant Raises Funds for 'Heat for Preston'

Every year on Christmas Day, a Preston County restaurant holds their special 'Share a Meal' Event. This benefits those who do not have heat in Preston County

At Monroe's Restaurant in Kingwood, a whole community gathered Sunday for a delicious Christmas Dinner, but also to support this good cause.

The annual dinner was started originally back in the 80's by Dick Shaffer and his wife. Owner's of Monroe's Restaurant then started up the tradition again ten years ago.

"Over the years, it has really caught on and we're able to raise so much money for the people that need fuel in the winter," said Shelley Garbart, owner.

It started with 40 dinners that first year, and now, serving 425 dinners.

"It is for anyone who would like to have a meal, who can't afford it. The other people come in, and they come in for fellowship, to be here on Christmas Day with everyone, and those people donate money to our fund which is Heat for Preston," said Jimmy Maier, owner.

Heat for Preston is a fund that was started after donations began to roll in during this annual dinner. Last year, the organization kept 280 families warm, at the cost of $30,000.

"It fills our heart, that's what we’re here for. We have people who can't afford a meal here. We have people who may have lost a loved one in the past year, who are by themselves. We have elderly families who can't fix for their children that come in, and we have community members and volunteers who are here because they simply like to help and it makes their heart feel warm to do this, said Jimmy Maier.

And the volunteers are what makes the dinner such a success.

"We couldn't do it without the volunteers. We have a lot of volunteers. All of the money is donated money, so it makes me feel like it's worthwhile," said Dick Shaffer, who originally started the community dinner so many years ago.

"It's really a blessing, because it's what Christmas is all about. You know, there's so much commercialism going on in the world that this gets back to the meaning of Christmas and sharing food is a powerful thing. And it's about love," said Shelley Garbart, owner.

Now through March the Heat for Preston volunteers go through interviews of those who can't afford heating bills to determine where these donations go throughout the county. Donations are still being accepted for the fund.