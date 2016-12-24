Local Patrolman Gives Christmas Gifts

Usually when we see police lights in the rearview mirror, it's not a good sign. Typically a ticket or citation is soon to follow.

But that's not the case for some Harrison County residents who were recently pulled over by patrolman Larry Stout.

Through an anonymous gift, Stout was able to stop residents for broken car equipment and instead of giving them a ticket, he gave a Christmas card full of cash to fix the problem.

"There was a few people that really needed work done to their vehicles, you could tell," Stout said. "Part of the reason I stopped them. And they were super grateful. Several people went into tears over it knowing that they didn't have the money to fix the car, even if it was something minor."

But his gifts were anything but minor. Stout wants to spread the message that most officers just want to help.

"I'd like to tell them they have nothing to be nervous about. Not all officers are bad. 99.9 percent of us are actually good people that any of them would do the exact same thing as I did if given the chance," he said. "Wasn't anything special on my part, someone donated the money and asked me if I wanted to do it and it was an opportunity for me."

And it's an opportunity that he hopes to have again next year.

"I'm hoping that since this is the first time around here for this, that it'll catch on a little more next year. And maybe other officers will step up and want to be involved with it. I'd like to see it county-wide."

And it's unlikely that anyone in the county wouldn't be appreciative of the generous gifts Stout gave this holiday season.